Nancy Pearl Edwards Buie, age 78, sadly passed away 2 February 2019. A lifelong resident of Savannah, Nancy is survived by her daughters Sheri Skinner of Texas and Karen Driskill of California, grandchildren Krystal Mejia, Bradley Driskill, Tyler Driskill, Haley Bimage, Jordan Skinner, & Jonathan Ruhe, her brother Larry & (Julie) Edwards, her sisters-in-law, Karol Edwards & Ann Ruhe, and the extended Buie family. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband Leon Buie, Jr., her son Robert Edwards Ruhe, and brother Charles Edwards.
Nancy lived her latter decades with joy, surrounded by her many friends, family, and sweet doggie. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched with her humor, her unbounded energy, her flair for entertaining, and her deep love of shopping, but mostly for her joyful heart, full of kindness & love. We love her very much and miss her deeply. She was a wonderful mother and loving wife.
Services and celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 11, 2019