Nancy Phillips Miller
Savannah
Nancy Phillips Miller, 82, passed away peacefully January 18, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by her husband and children after a 2-1/2 year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A celebration of life gathering will be held afterward at the Plantation Club in The Landings from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army, 401 W. High St. Orrville, Ohio 44667.
