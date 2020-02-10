Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Nancy Phillips Miller

Nancy Phillips Miller Obituary
Nancy Phillips Miller
Savannah
Nancy Phillips Miller, 82, passed away peacefully January 18, 2020 at home under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by her husband and children after a 2-1/2 year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A celebration of life gathering will be held afterward at the Plantation Club in The Landings from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army, 401 W. High St. Orrville, Ohio 44667.
Savannah Morning News
02-12-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
