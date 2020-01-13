Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy W. Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy W. Carlson Obituary
Nancy W. Carlson
Wilmington Island
Mrs. Nancy W. Carlson, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ravenel G. & Pauline E. Weitmen, as well as her husband, Richard F. Carlson. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and spent many years as a hairdresser. She was a loving wife and mother, and she enjoyed cooking. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Travis & Sandra Carlson, Alan & Ashley Carlson; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Terrell & Susan Weitman; sister-in-law, Hilda Carlson, as well as several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
01/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -