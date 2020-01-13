|
Nancy W. Carlson
Wilmington Island
Mrs. Nancy W. Carlson, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ravenel G. & Pauline E. Weitmen, as well as her husband, Richard F. Carlson. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and spent many years as a hairdresser. She was a loving wife and mother, and she enjoyed cooking. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Travis & Sandra Carlson, Alan & Ashley Carlson; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Terrell & Susan Weitman; sister-in-law, Hilda Carlson, as well as several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
