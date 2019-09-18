|
Nathaleen Hutcheson
York, Pennsylvania
Nathaleen Carter Hutcheson, age 70, passed away Friday, September 13th in York, PA. Known to her family and friends as Nat, she was the oldest of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Wiley Carter and 2 brothers; Roland and Mack Carter.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert "Eddie" Hutcheson, her daughter, Stephanie Hutcheson Viergutz (Darin), her son, Sean Henry (Cissie), 2 grandsons, Patrick and Joshua Henry, 2 sisters, Sherrell Conklin (Richard) and Glenda Carter, 3 brothers, Chris Carter (Jan), Charles Carter (Liela) and David Carter (Sherry) and a large number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will be Saturday, September 28th at 11 am at Harville Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro, Ga. The family will receive visitors following the service in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
