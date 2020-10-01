1/
Nathaniel Young
1951 - 2020

Nathaniel Young
Savannah, Ga.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nathaniel "Peanut" Young on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Celebration was on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc.
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pisgah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 30, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences to the family. PEANUT Indeed was a people person. The neighbors on 32nd and 33rd Streets will miss him. Linda. Michael, Dwight, Simeon and rest of the crew. REST IN PEACE
Linda M Elsayed
Neighbor
September 29, 2020
Peanut was dear to our heart and family, we will cherish the memories we have of him. We send our most heartfelt sympathies to the family and we are keeping you in our prayers. Love to all of You.
Jackie Walker, Chiquita Walker, and Bo (Earley) Walker, Jr.
JACQUELINE WALKER
Friend
