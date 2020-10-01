Nathaniel Young

Savannah, Ga.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nathaniel "Peanut" Young on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his home. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing was held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1-6 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Celebration was on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc.

Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store