|
|
Neil Haysman, 65, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Aaron Haysman and the late Florence Rubnitz Haysman. Neil was of the Jewish faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dr. Philip Haysman, Steven Haysman and Ronald "Ronnie" Edwin Haysman.
Surviving are his brother, Dr. Melvin L. Haysman and his wife, Roberta Kamine-Haysman, of Savannah; sister-in-law, Marsha Haysman of Hartwell, Georgia; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.
Remembrances: The Abe and Ethel Kamine Senior Meal Fund - c/o Jewish Educational Alliance - 5111 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405 or a .
Please share your thoughts about Neil and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019