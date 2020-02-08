|
Mr. Madison - Neil Hortsman Neil Williard Horstman died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Madison, GA, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Anne H. Horstman, their daughter, Stasia Jurgensen Stinespring, (Robbie), grandchildren Elizabeth and William Stinespring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the MADISON-MORGAN CULTURAL CENTER Museum Fund at 434 South Main Street, Madison, Georgia 30650 or MADISON-MORGAN CONSERVANCY Revolving Fund at P.O. Box 752, Madison, Georgia 30650. www.aecarterfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News February 8, 2020
