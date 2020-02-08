Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. E. Carter Funeral Home
1670 Atlanta Highway
Madison, GA 30650-2078
(706) 752-1790
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Hortsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Hortsman


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Hortsman Obituary
Mr. Madison - Neil Hortsman Neil Williard Horstman died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Madison, GA, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Anne H. Horstman, their daughter, Stasia Jurgensen Stinespring, (Robbie), grandchildren Elizabeth and William Stinespring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the MADISON-MORGAN CULTURAL CENTER Museum Fund at 434 South Main Street, Madison, Georgia 30650 or MADISON-MORGAN CONSERVANCY Revolving Fund at P.O. Box 752, Madison, Georgia 30650. www.aecarterfuneralhome.com



Savannah Morning News February 8, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. E. Carter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -