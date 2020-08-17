1/
Nell Senn Anderson
Guyton/Pooler, GA
Nell Senn Anderson or "Granny Nell", 91, of Guyton and formerly of Pooler, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at Effingham Care Center under hospice care. Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. M.C. Senn of Dublin, GA, a son, Jimmy Anderson of Guyton, GA, and a great-grandson, Ayden Anderson of Guyton, GA. She is survived by her son, Terry Anderson (Beth) of Metter, GA; her daughter, Kay Lively (Larry) of Guyton, GA. Nell had 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Nell was born and raised in Dublin, GA, but spent most of her adult life in Pooler, GA. She retired after many years from the City of Pooler working with the Senior Citizens. She loved to play cards, fish, and go to yard sales. She was a born-again Christian and member of Countryside Baptist Church in Guyton, GA. She lived life to the fullest and was devoted to her family and tirelessly served others. One of her favorite phrases was "I hate youngens and old people", but in reality, that was who she loved the most.
The visitation for Nell will be on Thursday, August 20th from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Her celebration of life will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Effingham Memorial Gardens. All CDC social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/18/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
