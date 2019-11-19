Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Burnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell W. Burnette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell W. Burnette Obituary
Nell W. Burnette
Savannah
Nell Wingate Burnett, 91, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Mortimer Pinckney Burnett, Sr., died Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pooler, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Ottis Ferdinand Wingate and the late Katie Dotson Wingate.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joe Tse; a sister, Kathleen Wingate Conaway, and grandson, John Patrick Burnett Jr.
She is survived by her five children, Mortimer Pinckney Jr. (Charlene), Oscar William Burnett (Cindy), Cathy Tse, John Patrick Burnett, Sr. (Carmel), and Glenda Burnett Boyles (Earl); sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nephew, Kerry Conaway (Beth) and several more nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 noon Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Thursday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Watkins. Interment will be in Hillcrest Abbey – East.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Burnett and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -