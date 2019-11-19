|
|
Nell W. Burnette
Savannah
Nell Wingate Burnett, 91, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Mortimer Pinckney Burnett, Sr., died Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pooler, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Ottis Ferdinand Wingate and the late Katie Dotson Wingate.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joe Tse; a sister, Kathleen Wingate Conaway, and grandson, John Patrick Burnett Jr.
She is survived by her five children, Mortimer Pinckney Jr. (Charlene), Oscar William Burnett (Cindy), Cathy Tse, John Patrick Burnett, Sr. (Carmel), and Glenda Burnett Boyles (Earl); sixteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nephew, Kerry Conaway (Beth) and several more nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 noon Thursday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Thursday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Watkins. Interment will be in Hillcrest Abbey – East.
