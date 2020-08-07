Nellie E. Arnsdorff
Springfield
Nellie E. Arnsdorff, 105, passed away August 6, 2020 at Effingham Extended Care.
The Effingham County native was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her sister, Clara B. Freyermuth; nieces and nephews, Libby Heidt, Jacqueline Bevill, Winton Arnsdorff, Jerry Freyermuth, and C.L. Arnsdorff; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Remembrances may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1022, Springfield, GA 31329.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries