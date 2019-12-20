|
Nellie Wallace Tanner
Savannah
Nellie Wallace Tanner, 91, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence. The lifelong resident of Savannah was a homemaker and a sixty plus year member of Bible Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for over 50 years and was very involved in the church day care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Tanner and daughter, Nancy Tanner Agnew and three sisters.
Surviving are her sons, Alan Tanner (Bonnie) and Dan Tanner; six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Dr., Tampa, FL 33625 www.hopechildrenshome.org or Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4700 Skidaway Rd., Savannah, GA 31404.
