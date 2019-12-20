Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Wallace Tanner

Add a Memory
Nellie Wallace Tanner Obituary
Nellie Wallace Tanner
Savannah
Nellie Wallace Tanner, 91, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence. The lifelong resident of Savannah was a homemaker and a sixty plus year member of Bible Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for over 50 years and was very involved in the church day care. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Tanner and daughter, Nancy Tanner Agnew and three sisters.
Surviving are her sons, Alan Tanner (Bonnie) and Dan Tanner; six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Dr., Tampa, FL 33625 www.hopechildrenshome.org or Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4700 Skidaway Rd., Savannah, GA 31404.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now