Nettie Braddock
Nettie Braddock
Port Wentworth, GA
Nettie Braddock, 72, of Port Wentworth, passed away at Hospice House of Savannah following a sudden health crisis on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Nettie was the daughter of the late Julian "Murphy" Dobson and Virginia Dobson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Paul Dobson. Nettie was a five foot firecracker. She was fearless. She attended Groves High School, where she played powder puff football. She worked as a riveter at Gulfstream until illness forced her to leave the workforce. Nettie was a big sports fan and hosted many legendary Super Bowl parties. To know her truly was to love her. She had the kindest heart and most generous spirit of anyone. She never let a need go unmet. She was a devoted wife and fierce "Mama Bear". She was an unmatched sister and friend. She loved her family above all else. Heaven just got a lot more interesting.
Nettie is survived by her husband, Richard Scott Braddock; daughter and son-in-law, Julie-Ann Braddock Hendley and Scott Hendley; granddaughter, Aubrey Kerby; great-grandson, Braxton Mitchell; sister, Virginia Dennis; brother, Charles Dobson; nephew, Charlie Dobson, and her faithful dog, Poncho.
As per Nettie's request, she will be cremated, without a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or to the charity of your choice.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel in Pooler is in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
July 18, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
