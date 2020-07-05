1/
Nettie Wallace
Savannah, GA
Nettie Laurine "Neemaw" Wallace, age 99, died Tuesday, June 23rd. Born in Lepanto, Arkansas, Savannah was her home for more than 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years C.A. "Jack" Wallace, her daughters Iris Wallace, Betty Blackston, and a great granddaughter Ashlee Kraft.
Surviving are her three grandchildren, Kim Kraft (Hal), Kelly Blackston-Cail (Robert "Corky"), and Kevin Blackston (Angela), all of Savannah, one sister, Jo England of Dallas, Texas, five great grandchildren, Kyle (Amy), Clint, Emily, Gage, Caroline, as well as three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private service was held June 24th.
Remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church (Pastor's Emergency Fund) 412 Parkersburg Rd., Savannah, GA 31406. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
