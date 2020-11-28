1/1
N.G. Gim Wing
N.G. Gim Wing, age 84, of Savannah passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mr. Wing was born on October 27, 1936 in Jacksonville, FL, the son of the late Bing Gue Ng and Lem Shee Ng. He was a graduate of Commercial High School and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Following his military tenure he attended Auburn University where he earned degrees in Economics and Civil Engineering. He was employed for many years with JF Pritchard where he worked as a Cost Engineer and Planner. He was a member of the Cobra Club and Generation One.
Mr. Wing is survived by his loving wife, Linda Lee Wing; daughters, Miriam Wing Aguero (Manuel), Melanie Wing, and Marcie Wing; as well as siblings, Judy Wong, Mai Lee, Shek Ng, Dickie Ng, Patsy Ng, Lillee Ng, and Brenda Ng Stevens. He was a good son, brother, uncle, husband, father, friend, and man. He will be remembered for his pleasant personality and friendly smile. He will be greatly missed.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
