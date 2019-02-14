Home

Nick Elmer Bell

Nick Elmer Bell Obituary
Nick Elmer Bell, 84 of Thunderbolt, GA, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Candler Hospital.

He was born in Chattanooga, TN and spent his childhood on Signal Mountain.

Nick was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean conflict and on the USS Healy. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer 4, after 32 years of service.

He was a an Emeritus member of Zerubbabel Lodge #15, F.& A.M., The Scottish Rite Consistory 7-Valley of Savannah, Royal Order of Jesters, National Sojourners and the Alee Shrine Clown Unit. Nick was a Past President of Alee Clowns and could be seen at every parade dressed as "Nicola the Clown".

Nick was a Real Estate Broker associated with Blue Water Realty and Shore, Bell and Seyle for over 40 years achieving lifetime membership in The Million Dollar Club.

Very active in the ESGR recognizing exceptional employers that support Guardsmen and Reservists, and the Georgia Youth Challenge Academy supporting at-risk-youth, Nick participated in numerous projects over many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Willie Ruth Bell; Brothers Kenneth and Bobby Bell.

He is survived by his wife Martha Haynes Bell, son Kirk Betz, daughters Suzanne Bell Findley (John), Julie Betz Jordan, and Janet Bell Horner (Duane), nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Feb 15 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home

Masonic Services conducted by Zerubbabel Lodge #15: 4:00 p.m., Friday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Alee Clown Unit.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 5-7 p.m., Friday at the Alee Shrine Center located at 100 Isenberg Drive

Internment will be at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alee Morris Slotin Fund
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019
