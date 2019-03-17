"...the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away;



blessed be the name of the LORD." (Job 1:21b)



The Lord, by His grace and goodness gave to us Margie Robbins on August 4, 1932, and by His grace and goodness took her to be with Him on March 12, 2019. For the Christian, there is the weeping that endures for the night; but there is also the joy that comes in the morning (Psalm 30:5). For the last three years, Margie's health had declined to the point where her nights had become long. But the morning for her has come! She is in the presence of the One who loved her and gave His life for her. This is the family's comfort in this difficult time.



Margie was born at home to Judson and Sarah Louise McElveen. She grew up in Savannah, graduating from Commercial High School in 1950. In 1954, she married Weldon Robbins and to their union were born Dean and Lori Ann Robbins. In September of 1987, she retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers; having worked 37 years in the finance and accounting branch in the Military Accounting section. Among the highlights of her retirement years, was taking care of her granddaughter, Laura Grace Robbins.



Margie was a committed member of the Faith Primitive Baptist Church for over 60 years and was a charter member of the New Hope Fellowship Church (a union of the Faith Primitive Baptist and Grace Primitive Baptist Church).



Family was important to Margie. She was fiercely protective of her children and grandchild. She was known to have made the following comment: "You can mess with me all you want; but you had better not mess with my children!" She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman! Her children and grandchild do "...arise up and call her "blessed!"



Margie is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Weldon Robbins, a son Dean Robbins (Teresa), and daughter Lori Robbins; a grandchild, Laura Grace Robbins; sisters, Laura Ann Milton, Sandra Faye Polk (Philip), and Sarah Janice McElveen; a brother, James Lowell McElveen (Agnes) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Judson and Sarah Louise Wilson McElveen; sisters, Dorothy Louise Hinely, Bobbie Lois Harrison and brother, Nathaniel Judson (Sonny) McElveen.



A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, March 18. Visitation will be at the New Hope Fellowship Church at 6001 Waters Ave. at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Elder Ben Fordham will be in charge of the service.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416 or to New Hope Fellowship Church, 6001 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019