Nina N. Mastman
Wilson
Nina Norvell Mastman, retired educator, was born May 31, 1928 in Bronxville, New York. She grew up in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of Florence Crane Norvell Schwalb and Wendell Alexander Norvell, niece of Nina Anderson Pape, who co-founded the Girl Scouts of America. Nina was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She and husband, Dick Mastman, raised their family in Lighthouse Point, Florida and Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. She loved tennis, Christmas, and family beach time. She faithfully served and shared her love for the Lord with others. She was released into the loving arms of her Savior on June 27, 2020.
Nina was preceded in death by husband Donald Richard Mastman. Blessed by a large family she is survived by her five children: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nina (David) Lutz, Wendy (John) Lovelace, in Peachtree City, Georgia, Kim Geiss, in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, Holly (Robert) Kirkpatrick, and in Wilson, North Carolina, Rick (Tina) Mastman. She has ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate the life of Nina in Savannah, Georgia at the family plot in Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
