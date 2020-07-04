1/1
Nina N. Mastman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina N. Mastman
Wilson
Nina Norvell Mastman, retired educator, was born May 31, 1928 in Bronxville, New York. She grew up in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of Florence Crane Norvell Schwalb and Wendell Alexander Norvell, niece of Nina Anderson Pape, who co-founded the Girl Scouts of America. Nina was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She and husband, Dick Mastman, raised their family in Lighthouse Point, Florida and Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. She loved tennis, Christmas, and family beach time. She faithfully served and shared her love for the Lord with others. She was released into the loving arms of her Savior on June 27, 2020.
Nina was preceded in death by husband Donald Richard Mastman. Blessed by a large family she is survived by her five children: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nina (David) Lutz, Wendy (John) Lovelace, in Peachtree City, Georgia, Kim Geiss, in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, Holly (Robert) Kirkpatrick, and in Wilson, North Carolina, Rick (Tina) Mastman. She has ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate the life of Nina in Savannah, Georgia at the family plot in Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Mastman and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved