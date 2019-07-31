|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Nita Simmons Browne Juanita Simmons Browne, 94, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. The native and lifelong resident of Savannah was the daughter of Morton Simmons and Minnie Tyre Simmons. Nita was a longtime member of the Savannah Golf Club where she enjoyed playing the game of golf. She was an avid bridge player and was instrumental in starting the Thrift Shop at St. Michael's on Tybee Island. Nita enjoyed traveling, taking care of stray animals, and working in her garden. She was an author and published her memoirs titled "My Daddy's Eyes Were Blue". In addition to her parents, Nita was predeceased by her husband, William Thomas Browne, and a sister, Eloise Simmons Marcus. She is survived by her three children, William Thomas Browne, Jr., John M. "Toby" Browne (Francie), and Susan Browne Smith (Ronnie); 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to her longtime caregiver and friend, Helen Colbert. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request that we each perform a random act of kindness in Nita's honor or consider giving a donation in her honor to a . Savannah Morning News July 31, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 31, 2019