Nokomis "Nokie" Forrester
Savannah
Nokomis "Nokie" Forrester, 89, entered into eternal rest peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to the Arbor Day Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
