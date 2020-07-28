Nokomis "Nokie" Forrester
Savannah
Nokomis "Nokie" Forrester, 89, entered into eternal rest peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to the Arbor Day Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
