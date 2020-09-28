1/1
Noreen Schultz Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Noreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noreen Schultz Perry
Savannah
Noreen Schultz Perry, 53, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hospice Savannah.
She was born on January 22, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio. Noreen lived in Temperance, Michigan until 2018 at which time the family relocated to Savannah, Ga. She and her sister enjoyed spending time together on Tybee Island, walking through the old town & parks. She loved to take trips with the family out West, especially old Route 66.
Surviving are her father and mother, Norman and Mary Schultz and sister, Nicole Garrett.
Noreen was thankful for all the love and prayers from family and friends.
Our precious daughter, we love you!
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved