|
|
Norman Owen Rambo, 83, of Savannah, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hospice Savannah, after a short illness. He was born in Ripley, Tennessee, and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
After being discharged from the U.S. Air Force, he worked for Porter Huggins Construction Company, Meddin Packing Company, Derst Baking Company, and then worked for the City of Savannah, with the Savannah Police Department, in both the Motor Squadron and serving as a Patrolman.
He later went to work as a Bailiff for the Municipal, State and Superior Courts, and both City and County Police Departments.
He worked for Sheriff Walter Mitchell in the Chatham County Sheriff's Department, where he retired.
He was an active member of Silk Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was in charge of the sound system.
His father was a retired Baptist Minister, Rev. James Pleasant Rambo, who started over 100 churches in the Mississippi Delta.
Norman was a Past Master of Roger Lacey Lodge # 722, F. & A.M's, and was an active advisor for the Order of Demolays, and a leader for both the Royal Ambassadors and the Boy Scout Troop of Silk Hope Baptist Church. He had also provided security services for Savannah Speedway, Backus Cadillac Pontiac and many other local businesses.
Norman held a great love for his family and was resolute in leading them to follow the Lord. With his brother, Dewey, he shared the weekly sermons of the church with the trucking community by leaving free copies at truck stops wherever he traveled. He was always outgoing and many found him to be a caring source of advice and trusted friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, George Rambo (Katie), Dewey Rambo (Nancy), Harvey Rambo (Kay), a sister, Virginia Ann Bradford, (Clifford), and an adopted daughter, Dewanna Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, JosephFaye Wynn Rambo; 2 sons, Kenneth Ray Rambo (Susan); Russell Allen Rambo (Sylvia Elaine (Sunshine)), daughter, Rachel Darlene Edwards (Stephen); brother, James Rambo (Lucy); 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter, a number of nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and loved ones.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Norman will be taken to Silk Hope Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, to lie in state.
Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Silk Hope Baptist Church, with Rev. Jonathan Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery, with Military Honors presented by the US Air Force.
The family requests remembrances be sent to the Silk Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 19, 2019