|
|
|
Norris Eugene Green
Savannah, GA
Norris Eugene Green was born in Savannah, Georgia On April 2, 1965 to Margaret Lee and Norris Simmons. He was baptized at Conner Temple Baptist church. Educated in the public schools of Savannah Georgia, Norris graduated from Richard Arnold Class of 1983 afterwards serving in the US Army before his honorable discharge due to an unfortunate leg injury.
After the Army Norris lived in Arizona where begin his career in communication which landed him jobs with major corporation such as Tucson Cable and later moving to Atlanta where he worked for AT&T Mobility.
On March 19,2020 Under the Care of his Loving Fiancé Lanisha Bates, Norris heard the trumpet and was called home and transition. Norris will be remembered for his giving heart, bright smile and witty humor. Often known for his out the blow gut wrenching punchlines. He chewed on his jaw like no other and you just knew when he was in the room.
Norris is preceded in death by his father Norris Simmons, Sister Sabrina Jackson, Uncles Paul, Eddie Jones, Horace, Cousin Brittani, Wendell Green, Good Friend P-Roni, Grand Mothers Annie Mae Brown and Vern Etta Simmons.
Norris Leave Behind Mother to cherish Margaret Lee, Bishop Lee (Atlanta Georgia) Beloved Stepmother Minerva Simpson Brothers Norris Simmons, James Simmons and Xazabian Jackson. Sisters Keisha Jackson-Michell and Tasha Golden. Uncle James L Simmons. Aunts Sara Brown-Wilson, Arthur Jean Brown-Rivers, Essie Juanita Drayton, Barbara Ann Lexley, Essie Pearl Snyder. Cousin ALvena Brown, Paul Bedford, Bobby Butler, Hanniyyah Brown, Michele, Robert and Paulette. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery, 2120 Simpson Town Rd., Oliver, GA 30449. Cortege will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
March 27, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020