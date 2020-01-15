|
Norris Keith Griffis
Springfield
Norris Keith Griffis, 54, passed away January 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was a loving husband, father and papa. He was a member of Baptist Church at Ebenezer. He retired from the I.L.A., was a former Firefighter, E.M.T in Screven and Effingham Counties, and a nurse at Memorial Hospital, but of all his jobs papa was his favorite. He was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Griffis; children, Sunshine Neidlinger, Melissa Felix (Jose), Jessica Hagan (Chris), Branden Griffis (Kayla), Logan Griffis, Taylor May, and Nick May; his mother, Betsy Hunter (R.M.); his father, John Griffis (Betty); grandchildren, Cali, Ivy, Dillon, Hallie, Faith, Jacob, Zoey, River, and Donminick; sister, Nicki Parris; brother, Jeffery Griffis; his faithful companions, Roscoe and Scarlett.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Church at Ebenezer.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to Baptist Church at Ebenezer Mission Fund, 2401 Ebenezer Road, Rincon, GA 31326 or www.bcechurch.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
