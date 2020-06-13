Ms. Notasha L. Jackson
Savannah, Georgia
Ms. Notasha L. Jackson 43, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
June 14, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.