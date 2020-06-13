Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Notasha L. Jackson

Savannah, Georgia

Ms. Notasha L. Jackson 43, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.

Savannah Morning News

June 14, 2020



