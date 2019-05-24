|
|
Obie Ander Hendley, 82, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Martha Jane Turner Hendley, died Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Garfield, Georgia, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson Hendley and the late Ethel Redd Hendley. Mr. Hendley attended Southside Baptist Church. He was a United States Army veteran. Mr. Hendley was the retired owner and operator of Dixie Used Auto Parts and was known for his strong work ethic. Mr. Hendley enjoyed working in his yard. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family which included playing games with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louida Hopfer and Micki Sue Price, and four brothers, Thomas Jefferson "T.W." Hendley, Clinton Boyd "Chuck" Hendley, Johnny Troup Hendley and Jerome Hendley.
Surviving are his wife of over 61 years, Martha Jane Turner Hendley of Savannah; two sons, LCDR Franklin Jeffery "Jeff" Hendley, United States Navy, and his wife, Michelle, and Kenneth "Ken" James Hendley and his wife, Toni, all of Savannah; two grandsons, E-3 Zachary Scott Hendley, United States Air Force, and his wife, Andrea, stationed in Alaska, and Joshua Ryan Hendley of Savannah; one sister, Juanita Parker of Eufaula, Alabama, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service, with military honors, will be at 10 Saturday morning at the graveside, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Jon Humphreys and the Reverend Dr. Allan W. Bosson.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 Saturday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Remembrances: Southside Baptist Church - 5502 Skidaway Road, Savannah, Georgia 31406 or the - Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 24, 2019