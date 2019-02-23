|
|
Ollie Mae Stanfield went to be with the Lord at 98 years old on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was at Bountiful Hills Senior Living in Commerce, GA. She was born in 1920 in Sylvania, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy L. Stanfield, Jr. her grandson, Joseph R. Tosh, and her son-in-law, A. Richardson (Dick) Tosh, also a sister and three brothers. Surviving are her three daughters, Peggy (Dick) Tosh, Judith Taylor and her husband Raymond Taylor, and Joyce Thomas. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held in Hillcrest Abbey East. Remembrances may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019