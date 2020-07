Or Copy this URL to Share

Omishia Williams

Sylvania, GA

Omishia Williams passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at AU Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, Sylvania, GA. Viewing Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m at Gaines Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

