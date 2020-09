Flowery Branch - Mrs. Ophelia Wheeler Brannen, age 87, of Flowery Branch, GA, formerly of Savannah, GA passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Edward Brannen. Mrs. Brannen is survived by children, Jim and Angela Brannen, Flowery Branch, and Marla Williamson, Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Ashley and Ian Driver, Atlanta, GA, David and Avril Brannen, Atlanta, GA, Cole Williamson, Savannah, GA, Jack Williamson, Savannah, GA; great grandchildren, Chloe Driver, Graham Driver, Charlie Brannen; sister, Nell Sommers, Savannah; niece, Brenda Sommers, Savannah; sisters-in-law, Helen (Bobby) Davis, Brunswick, GA and Alice (Royce) Leggett, St. Simons, GA; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Bernice) Brannen, Tucson, AZ. Mrs. Brannen was born on February 11, 1933 in Baxley, GA. She was a 1950 graduate of Appling County High School, and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Brannen was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah, GA. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Alma, GA. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2020



