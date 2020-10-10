1/1
Orpheus Eugene Holsey Sr.
Orpheus Eugene Holsey, Sr.
Philadelphia, PA
We are sad to announce September 30, 2020, at the age of 91, Orpheus Eugene Holsey, Sr., (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania),
passed away. Gene was born on February 19, 1929 to Rev. Nathaniel E. Holsey and Luevicia Mills Holsey. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Evangelist Deborius Greene, sons, Nathaniel E. Holsey (Sharon) and Orpheus E. Holsey, Jr., (Beverly).
Savannah Morning News
October 11, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
