Paige Folley Christian, 47, died at her home on July 3rd, after a determined four year battle with breast cancer. She was supported lovingly by her husband, Joe David Christian III, and her adoring children, May Bates and Joe David Christian IV.



Paige grew up in Augusta, GA. and was a graduate of Aquinas High School, the College of Charleston, and earned her Masters Degree in Psychology at Augusta University. Paige moved to Savannah as a bride and just celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary.



Paige lived an active life and was very involved in the activities of her twin children while at Hancock Day School. Her taste, artistic talents and love for her family made her the perfect homemaker. She enjoyed a good project, gardening, cooking and decorating. Her outlook on life and bright smile made the world a more beautiful place. Paige enjoyed family trips, playing tennis with friends, her yard and garden (especially growing her succulent plants and citrus trees), and boat outings to Wassaw. Paige wasn't just good around the house, she could skillfully drive a boat, back a trailer, and cast a rod like a pro. Paige paid attention to people and was a great listener for her friends and family. Her friends would all say she gave the best advice and inspired everyone with her fight and determination. She had a knack for finding the funniest cards and the most perfect gifts. She also gave her love and attention to the many animals in her life, especially her two favorite dogs.



In Savannah, she was a member of the Isle of Hope Methodist Church and a part of the Sisters in Christ Circle. She was a member of the Trustees' Garden Club, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and Savannah Golf Club Tennis Team.



In addition to her husband and children, Paige is survived by her mother, Pat Watson Warren (Charlie), her in-laws, Joe and Ann Claiborne Christian, her brother, Todd Bates Folley (Lindsey), her sister, Victoria Folley Hulsebus (Tyson), her grandmother, Janelle Watson, her step-mother, Martha Folley, two uncles, Col. Jack Folley (Cindy) and Mike Watson (Sandra) as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Bates Folley, Jr.



The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following.



Graveside service and interment will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Isle of Hope Methodist Church, 412 Parkersburg Rd., Savannah, GA. 31406 or Trustees' Garden Club Endowment Fund, Savannah Community Foundation, 2225 Norwood Ave, STE B, Savannah, GA. 31406.



Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019