Paige Peacock Schine Sept. 23, 1946 – July 12, 2020
Alma , GA
Paige was born September 23, 1946 to Huvis Ashley and Martha Tanner Peacock in Alma, Georgia. At Bacon County High School, Paige was head majorette with the marching band and the leading scorer on the Lady Red Raider basketball team. Additionally, she competed in barrel racing with her horse Apache. After graduation she attended South Georgia College in Douglas, Georgia. While there she was selected as Miss Coffee County and subsequently participated in the Miss Georgia Pageant.
During her early career, she worked in banking, cosmetology, and airlines. It was during her stint as a flight attendant with Air South that she met her future husband Murray. They married in July of 1976 and settled into married life in Alma where Murray worked with Milliken.
It was there that God revealed his career path for Paige. Blessed with an incredible voice and a deep love of church music, Paige accepted her calling and became choir director at her childhood church Alma UMC where her mom served as church organist and her dad was on the board. As Murray moved from location to location, Paige would find another church where she felt needed for their music program. In Lagrange she directed choirs at Ayres UMC, Trinity UMC, and sang in the choir at LaGrange FUMC. It was at LaGrange FUMC that she became interested in and helped to restart and lead the Wesley Ringers handbell ensemble.
In 1981, the Lord blessed Paige and Murray with a son, Ashley Morris, who was not only the "cutest, smartest, and best behaved baby ever" but who quickly became number one in his mother's eyes thus relegating Murray to number 3, just behind the family dog.
Paige was also blessed by the Lord with the ability to touch other people in a way that instilled mutual trust, admiration, and love. She would do anything for her friends while expecting nothing in return but their friendship. She was the epitome of a loving Christian – she loved the Lord and her fellow man and could not turn away from someone in need. She also took it as her personal challenge to give a home to every dog she could, often surprising Murray with a new "boarder" while saying "I'm just going to find it a good home" while both she and Murray knew that it was going to find it's good home with them.
The world was a better place with Paige in it and a void now exists. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
Paige is survived by her devoted husband Murray, their son Ashley, his extraordinary wife Jo Ana, and four grandchildren who were MeMe's pride and joy. Additionally, she is survived by several cousins, extended family, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Grave side services for Paige will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Alma, Georgia on Friday, July 17 at 11:00am with Crosby Funeral Home officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in LaGrange, Georgia with Striffler-Hamby Mortuary officiating.
In lieu of Flowers, Paige suggested that donations could be made to LaGrange First United Methodist Church, to WellStar West Georgia Hospice or the LaGrange-Troup County Humane Association.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com
.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries