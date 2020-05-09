|
Pamela Berryhill
Savannah, Georgia
Pamela Swim, Berryhill 63, of Savannah, GA., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1st, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, in Columbus, GA. with her sisters at her side. She was born in Richlands, Virginia on March 9th, 1957. She grew up in the Clearwater-Largo area of Fla where she graduated from Largo High School in 1975. She lived and worked in Columbus, GA and Clearwater, Fla before moving to Savannah, GA. in 1997 where she married and started her own family. She was a caring, protective wife and a proud, loving mother and step-mother to her boys. She always found time for everyone, and took great pride in taking care of her family. She was an amazing cook and took every opportunity to spoil her family rotten. She went to great lengths to make every birthday, anniversary and holiday very special. She gladly sacrificed for her family and always thought of others first. Pam was a tireless worker and took pride in everything she did. If a task deserved her time, then it was done the right way...her right way and she could be very determined at times.
She worked in several different industries at many various jobs but enjoyed the restaurant and antiques business the most because she loved to talk, meet people and make new friends. She owned and operated several businesses, most recently her furniture shop 'Pamela's Parlor' on Wilmington Island.
She felt very lucky to have had many good friends, that brought so much happiness into her life. She cherished their friendship and loyalty and loved each of them very much.
With rare inner strength and Saint like patience, she never allowed the abundance of hardships and adversity in her life to bring her down or negatively impact her family or those around her. She faced it all with courage, dignity, character and determination and those are just a few of the wonderful things about her that endeared her to everyone lucky enough to have known her.
She was a very Special person and she will be Dearly missed by all of her family and the many great friends she leaves behind.
May she rest in eternal peace and remain in our thoughts and prayers, always and Forever, Our 'Pamie Girl'.
She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Swim and sister Tina Swim. Survivors include, Mother, Kay Cummings of Columbus, GA, Stepfather Ron Cummings of Columbus, GA, Husband, Shane Berryhill of Savannah, GA, Son Joshua Berryhill of Savannah, GA, Stepson Justin Berryhill of Savannah, GA, Her Sisters- Lisa Cacciatore of Valley, AL and Donna Wieczorek of Newnan, GA, Brother Michael Swim of Colorado Springs, CO, Sister-in-law Joya Berryhill, Davis of Panama City Beach, FL, Brother-in-law Michael Berryhill of Auburn, AL.
The Family will be holding a private service and an announcement will be made for a 'Celebration of Life' in Savannah, GA.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Pam's favorite charity ''.
