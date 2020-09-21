Pamela Ellisor Jernigan
Savannah, Georgia
Pamela Ellisor Jernigan
Born June 4, 1950 Died September 19, 2020
Mrs. Pamela Ellisor Jernigan of Oatland Island, GA went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, after a short illness. Pamela is survived by her Friend and Care Giver, Chris Carpenter, Brother, Alfred C. Ellisor, Jr. (Sue) of Garden City, GA and Sister, Lavern Cates (Bobby) of Rincon, GA. and many Nieces and Nephews She was preceded in death, by her Husband of 34 years, Terry Jernigan, her Mother Hattie T. Ellisor, her Sisters and Brother-in Laws, Bertha (Carroll) Hayes, Mildred (Bernard) Kinsey, Penny (Wendell) Lovett, Shirley (Henry) Counts, Sister-in Law, Martha Ellisor and her Nephews Michael and Joseph Ellisor. Pam attended Groves High School and Savannah Vocational Technical College and was employed at Gulfstream and Brooks Instruments.In her early years, she enjoyed horse back riding, swimming, boating, driving her Ford Mustangs and going to the car races. Later in her life she enjoyed cooking, being at the beach and gardening, and was especially proud of her Trumpet Plants and all of her Fruit Trees. She loved all animals. Her last pet poodle Smutley was her heart.
Pam's humor, compassionate heart and fun spirit will be sadly missed by her Family and Friends. Her Family is very grateful to Janis Parsons for the excellent care, laughter and hope she gave to Pam and our gratitude to all the friends and neighbors, who cared for her needs. Remembrances may be sent to the American Cancer Society
,Online or mailed 428 Bull St., Ste. 205, Savannah, GA 31405. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday September 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
09/22/2020
