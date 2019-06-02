|
Pamela (McGowan) Smith, 67, of Walbridge, Oh. died on May 16, 2019, at Regency Hospital in Toledo. A memorial service will be held at Pine Street Baptist Church, 118 Lynn Bonds Ave, Guyton, Ga. on Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m.
Pam was born in Guyton on February 20, 1952, to David and Nellie (Pryor) McGowan. She attended Rincon Elementary School and graduated in 1970 from Effingham County High. After school, she settled in the Toledo area and earned an Associate in Business from Owens Community College. She worked in food service management, and volunteered at her children's schools, as a firefighter, softball coach, and Scout Leader. In recent years, she returned to Guyton to care for her parents during extended illnesses. She joined Pine Street Baptist Church and helped in the clothes closet.
Pam is survived by her husband, Larry Smith; children, Raymond (Jenny), Gwen (Jason) and Julie (Doug); mother, Nellie McGowan; grandsons, Cody, Gage, Trey, Jerimiah, Isaac, Noah, Judah, Dakota; siblings, Terry (Diane), Perry (Linda), Suzanne (Julio), Russ (Donna), Ross (Alaina); sister-in-law Pam (Jim). She is predeceased by her father, David and long-time friend and father of her children, William Mayo.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019