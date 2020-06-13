Pamela Wood Aloupas
Savannah
Pamela Aloupas, 56, died on May 26th, 2020 in Jacksonville Florida. She was born February 15th, 1964 in Savannah, Ga and lived most of her life in Savannah, GA; Bowie, MD; and Jacksonville FL.
Surviving are her daughters, Rachel Mammina and Paige Miller of Savannah, GA; husband, George Aloupas of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, David Wood and Phillip Wood of Savannah, GA; and her father, Jeff Wood of Wedowee, Al.
While Pam's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Her husband and daughter would like to invite the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Pam wished for people interested to make a small donation to St. Jude's children hospital in lieu of flowers.
