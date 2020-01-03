|
|
Savannah - Parkie Leigh Foster Parkie Leigh Camp Foster passed away at home in Savannah on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born on March 28, 1925 in Newnan, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W. N. T. Camp. She attended the University of Georgia in Athens where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Married in 1945 to Roy Foster, she spent 20 years in Wadley, Georgia where she was very active in the church and the community. She was an extraordinary mother and grandmother who especially enjoyed playing games and spending time with her grandchildren.
After moving to Savannah, she was employed as bookkeeper for Sawyer Interiors for 35 years. She enjoyed 40 years with her bridge club group, and loved traveling to visit her children no matter the distance. A member of the White Bluff United Methodist Church, she enjoyed friendships made in her Sunday school class. She was a passionate cook who loved spending time in the kitchen.
Mrs. Foster is survived by two sons and two daughters: son Roy G. Foster III (DeeDee Hembree) of Cumming, GA; daughter Terri Foster Shiver of Savannah; son William Hayes Foster (Susan Angle) of Winston-Salem, NC; and daughter Parkie Foster Sloat (David) of San Diego, CA.
Eight grandchildren: Jennifer Foster McClanahan (Jason), Zachry Foster, Leigh Foster Sexton (Tyler), Benjamin Foster, Mollie Foster, Katie Sloat, John Sloat, and William Sloat.
Two great grandchildren: Foster Tyler Sexton and Emma Kate Sexton.
Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers and sister, W.Z. "Bill", Norman, Haden and Eleanor Camp and son-in-law, Tate Shiver.
Funeral services will be at the Wadley United Methodist Church in Wadley, GA at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 on Friday, January 3, at the Smith Funeral Home.
Remembrances: White Bluff United Methodist Church, 11911 White Bluff Rd., Savannah, GA 31419 or Wadley United Methodist Church, Wadley, GA 30477 Savannah Morning News January 3, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jan. 3, 2020