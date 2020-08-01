Paroda Jane Peterson
Savannah
Paroda Jane Peterson, known throughout her lifetime as Jane, died on July 28, 2020 after a long-term battle with cancer. She was born on July 4, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Charles and Florence McCoy. She always found it a privilege to celebrate annually with the United States of America. Jane attended Simpson College in Iowa, and married her college sweetheart Bill, her love and support over 68 years. They spent over a year in military service, 12 years in St. Louis, and lived the majority of their married life in Muncie, Indiana. They purchased a home at The Landings on Skidaway Island in Savannah in 1994, and later retired at The Marshes on Skidaway Island.
Jane is survived by her husband Bill, two children David and Katy (Pete) Ross; three grandchildren, Eric (Stephanie) Ross; Alice (Nick) Elliot and Jenny Peterson; four great grandchildren, Everett, Mac, and Isla Ross and Foster Elliot; sister Jo Ann Kent; brothers-in-law Larry Eischen and Edward Peterson; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom were the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gerald Ross, and sister, Judy Eischen.
Jane was active in community affairs and many volunteer services. She was a charter member of the boards of Community Enhancement Projects, Children's Museum and WIPB TV in Muncie. She was a 70-year member of PEO, a member of Pi Beta Phi and Skidaway Island United Methodist Church. Jane was a long-term supporter of the Savannah Philharmonic, Savannah Music Festival, Telfair Museum, Simpson College and many other charitable organizations. She was an avid gardener prior to her move to Savannah. She loved birds, nature, and traveling. She also had a fine sense of design and enjoyed collecting art and antiques and decorating her houses, as well as gourmet cooking to entertain others.
Jane was loved by many; she counted the amazing friends she made over the years among her many blessings. She will be remembered for her warm, friendly, and caring personality as well as her devotion to family and friends.
A memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411, Cardinal Greenway-Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, P. O. Box 807, Muncie, IN 47308 or a charity of your choice
.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries