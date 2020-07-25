1/1
Patrice Black
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrice Black
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Patrice Wade Black, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020 at her family home.
She was born in Greenville South Carolina and grew up on Isle of Hope, where she attended Isle of Hope Methodist Church. She graduated from Calvary Baptist Day School. She attended Armstrong State College, Santa Fe Community College, and Cambridge. She achieved a bachelor's in education as well as a specialist and master´s in Early Childhood Education. After marriage, she moved to Richmond Hill where she raised her three children.
She found joy in spending time with her family. Patrice enjoyed days at the beach or in the river, gardening, and teaching young minds. She was an avid sharktooth hunter. Her grandbabies were her pride and joy.
Patrice is preceded in death by her son, John Ward Black. She is survived by her husband, Rusty Black; her children, Whitney, Russell (Nicole), and daughter-in-law, Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Jacob, Hunter, Kaidence and McKinley; her parents, Dr. John S. Wade and Betty Wade Brannan (Carson); her parent-in-laws, Herbert Black (Josie); sisters, Pamela Youmans (Roger) and Paula Finley (Donald); sister-in-law, Donna Harley, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. Donations may be made in Patrice´s memory to the American Heart Association.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
07/26/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Evelyn Neville
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved