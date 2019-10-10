|
Patricia Anderson
Pooler, GA
Patricia Harris Anderson, 76, of Pooler, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home. Ms. Anderson was born in Doerun, Ga. to the late Dillard Lee and Ina Strickland Harris. She graduated from Doerun High School and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and was a devoted homemaker. Ms. Anderson was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Pooler, where she was active in Sunday school, church missions and community outreach. She particularly enjoyed working on children's missions and Operation Christmas Child for many years. In addition to working in her yard and nurturing her plants, Ms. Anderson also loved volunteering her time with several organizations in and around Pooler and working with senior citizens in the community. In addition to her parents, Ms. Anderson was preceded in death by her sister, Charlcie Harris Tate. She is survived by her sons, Todd Anderson and wife Vicki of Tampa, Fla. and Scott Anderson and wife Andrea of Pooler; grandchildren, Christa, Auburn and Ansley Anderson of Pooler and Connor and Kaitlyn Anderson of Tampa; sister, Charlene Giles; several special nephews, nieces and cousins; and special friend, Waynard Scott.
A memorial service for Ms. Anderson will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. A private family burial will take place at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie, Ga. Friends may sign the online register at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
