Patricia Ann (Kenny) Klesick

Patricia Ann (Kenny) Klesick Obituary
Savannah - Patricia Ann (Kenny) Klesick Patricia Ann Klesick (Kenny) passed away on August 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Donald V. Klesick and her children Christopher M. Baker, Pamela Baker and Alexander R. Fawcett.

She was born on November 20, 1938, in West Hempstead, NY. She graduated from Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing and pursued that career for many years. Patricia also had an incredible eye for interior design. She has left her mark of beauty on many homes and places.

Patricia was not an easy person or parent, but she did instill a great love in her husband Don and she raised three beautiful and strong children. Her legacy can be witnessed in the amazing faces of her grandchildren Michael C. Baker, Julia Elizabeth Baker and Annabelle Fawcett.

Patricia will be remembered for her fierce intelligence, her never ending search for beauty and her undying love of her children.

Though we walked down a rocky road, we will always keep you in our hearts and thank you for teaching us the power of strength and perseverance. You will be missed.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Savannah. Savannah Morning News August 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 13, 2019
