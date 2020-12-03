Patricia Ann Pinyan
Garden City , Georgia
Patricia Ann Pinyan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 surrounded by her family at Azalealand Nursing Home under the care of Hospice Savannah Inc.
Pat was born in Savannah on August 7, 1946 to James and Mildred Hubbard.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a loving woman who enjoyed caring for children, reading, and her work as a bookkeeper and homemaker. She was a beautiful woman with a spirited personality and a great passion for her family. Her extended family included the parents and children she cared for, whom called her Aunt Pat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Michelle Whitaker and Joy Pinyan-Dickerson; as well as three sisters, Joan Ruiz, Cindy Saxon, and Tina Wall.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Daniel W. Pinyan, Sr., children,Daniel W. Pinyan, Jr. (Lisa), Jodie Lockwood (Christine), grandchildren, Daniel W. Pinyan, III, Zachary Pinyan, Kaden Lockwood and Anna Lockwood, a brother, Jimmy Hubbard, two sisters, Mary Warman and Donna Brown, son-in-law, Al Dickerson, daughter in-law, Marthanne Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. Service will be held 11:00am, Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West, 1336 Dean Forest Rd, Savannah, GA 31405.
