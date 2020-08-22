1/1
Patricia Barton (Patty) Carver
Patricia Barton Carver (Patty)
Savannah
Patricia Barton Carver (Patty) died on July 22, 2020 at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Patty was a native and lifelong resident of Savannah. She graduated from Commercial High School and married her childhood sweetheart, William (Billy) Dean Carver, they were married for 55 years. She worked for the FBI in her younger adult years, but treasured the roles of wife and mother the most.
Patty was an accomplished golfer and especially proud of the distinction of receiving the 24 K gold putter from Backus Cadillac-Pontiac OutLaw HT. She was also a talented artist and painted beautiful low country landscapes that she shared with friends. She served her community with love and especially enjoyed working with the students at Oglethorpe Charter school administering hearing tests.
Patty was a dedicated leader in Bible Study Fellowship for seven years and was a beloved member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church and the Berean Sunday school class.
Patty is survived by her son, William Dean "Dee" Carver, Jr. (Ansley), and daughters Tracy Lynn Carver and Leigh Anne Carver, as well as grandsons, William Dean Carver III and Robert Ansley Carver.
Patty was a true and loyal friend and dedicated caregiver and will be remembered fondly for her dry wit and generous hospitality.
A graveside service will be held in the Memory Garden of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 29th, at 11am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Isle of Hope UMC, congregational care or Affinis Hospice.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
