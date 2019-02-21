Home

Mrs. Patricia Branch, 80, passed away February 19, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Patricia was born in Clifty, TN on August 15, 1938 to Leslie and Dora Dennis. She retired from working in the Gulfstream Cafeteria under Sodexo Management. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and spending time outdoors watching the birds and enjoying nature.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, Leslie and Dora Dennis; and her sister and brother - in - law, Fay and Don Bromlow.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 62 years, Samuel James Branch; daughter, Ruth Branch of Rincon; and sister, Joann Hendon (Don) of Soddy Daisy, TN.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019
