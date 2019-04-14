Home

Patricia Braxton Brewer Obituary
Patricia Braxton Brewer, 81, of Hinesville, GA, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at home after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Brewer; two children, James E. Brewer, Jr., and Michael B. Brewer (Lisa); four grandchildren, Carley Brewer, Kristin Keel, Braxton Brewer, and Leigh Brewer Love (Dillan); one great-grandchild, Michael Dean Love; sister and brother, Sara Braxton Padgett and John G. Braxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am, Monday, April 15, 2019, at Allenhurst Presbyterian Church with Reverend Ben Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Allenhurst Presbyterian Vision Fund, P.O. Box 29, Allenhurst, GA 31301.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019
