|
|
|
Patricia Christie Lord
Asheville, NC
Patricia Christie Lord, aged 51, of Asheville, North Carolina, died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Her family and friends from nearby and far away filled her last weeks with great memories, appreciation, and love. Christie's athleticism is the first trait noted by those who knew her and enjoyed playing with or following her successes. She was a standout on the court. As a sophomore in high school, she played point guard for her Screven County Academy basketball team, which that year won the Single A state championship. In her later high school years at Woodward Academy, she took on and earned a scholarship in volleyball-a sport then new to her. In her senior year at University of Georgia, she continued to set records, even after moving to a new position on the volleyball court. Her team members and coaches appreciated not only her skill and dedication, but also her generosity, on and off the court. She was all about the team, a fact which became evident as her many teammates gathered and visited her most recently. Only three days before she passed, she had the great pleasure of a day spent in her home with nine of her former volleyball teammates from UGA. The day was filled with laughter and shared stories. A fearless approach to the everyday was Christie's trademark. All who knew her, from her earliest days, identify her with stories of courage and adventure. From her childhood on the farm to her years in Asheville on the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, her life demonstrated great heart and kindness. In Asheville, Christie met her spouse, Amy Siler; their son, Cail Isaiah, was born on December 18, 2013, and brought energy and joy into Christie's every moment. Time with family was paramount, always. She especially enjoyed watching movies with those she was close to, and her love for Cail was "to the moon and back." Christie was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 17, 1968. She grew up in Sylvania, Georgia, on her grandmother's farm, Millhaven Plantation. She graduated from Woodward Academy and then the University of Georgia, where she played volleyball as a full scholarship athlete. She completed intensive training for the N.C. State Highway Patrol and served in Asheville for fifteen years. Christie is survived by Amy and Cail; loving parents, William C., Sr., and Patricia Smith Lord; brother, John (Claudia) Frankhouser; sister, Michele (Bill) Hutchings; nine nieces and nephews; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Christie was pre-deceased by her dear brother Bill. In consideration of safety concerns regarding the Corona Virus, a small gathering was held at the home of her parents in Sylvania to honor her life. A subsequent Celebration of Life, to be held in Asheville, NC, and Sylvania, GA , will be announced at joineranderson.com, where friends may sign the guest book.
Savannah Morning News
March 22, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020