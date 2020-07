Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Davis

Sylvania, GA

Patricia Davis, 55, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence under the care of Helping Hands Hospice. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 12:00 noon at Dalton Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Gaines Funeral Home.

