Patricia Powers, 67, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by family and friends.



She was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Savannah in 1992. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cecilia McPhail Giannelli; and her brother, William Giannelli.



A graduate of Riverside High School, Patricia worked in the Child Support Office for Chatham County for twenty-four years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, and the incredible friends she made in the Coastal Corvette Club. She was active at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she served as an usher and lay minister.



Patricia is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Megan; grandsons, William and Charles; and nephews, nieces, and siblings-in-law.



A service is being planned and will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made Patricia's honor to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



