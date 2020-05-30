Patricia Heriot Ryan
Patricia Heriot Ryan
Merritt Island, Florida
Patricia Heriot Ryan, 82, passed away May 22, 2020. She was a communicant of The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. A private funeral mass will be held Wednesday June 3 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. For full obituary please see bakermccullough.com.
Savannah Morning News
5/31/2020

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
